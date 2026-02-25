US stabbing spree kills four; suspect shot dead by police

Four people were stabbed to death in the US state of Washington on Tuesday, with the suspect was shot dead by a police officer who responded to emergency calls.

Pierce County Sheriff’s office said deputies had responded to reports about a man who was believed to be violating a “no-contact order” at a home near Tacoma in the western state.

“While en route, multiple witnesses reported at 9:30 am that a male was stabbing people outside the home,” a statement posted on facebook said.

“A solo deputy arrived, and shots were reported at 9:33am. There were four deceased individuals, including the 32-year-old male suspect.

“A fifth victim was immediately transported (to the hospital) and later succumbed to their injuries.”