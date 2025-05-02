US urges India, Pakistan to seek ‘responsible solution’ to de-escalate tensions

WASHINGTON: The United States urged India and Pakistan to work toward a “responsible solution” to the crisis over last week’s killings in Indian-occupied Kashmir, as tensions continue to escalate between the two South Asian nuclear powers.

“This government is in constant communication. We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties,” State Department Spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, told reporters at her daily news briefing

Responding to a question, she said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his telephonic conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar underscored the need to work in the interest of long-term peace and security in the region.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said President Donald Trump‘s Administration is in constant involvement over the situation.

Echoing U.S. leaders’ condemnation of April 22 terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam area of the disputed Kashmir region, the spokesperson said, “As the President articulated to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support.”

Bruce said Secretary Rubio “encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible solution … that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia.

“We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels.”

On its part, Pakistan has firmly denied Indian allegation of involvement in April22 attacks, and called for international investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, both countries have closed their airspace to each other. India has suspended the 1960 water-sharing treaty between the two countries.