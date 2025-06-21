New visa screening measures for International students in U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C: The US State Department has announced new visa screening rules focused on improving national security by increasing scrutiny of the vetting process for international students and exchange visitors, ARY News reported.



All applicants under the F, M, and J visa categories come under the updated policy and mandate a comprehensive review of their digital footprint, including social media activity.

As stated in the official announcement, thorough background checks will now be conducted by the consular officers using all available information, with a specific focus on identifying individuals who are likely to be a threat to US national interests.

According to the revised procedures imposed by the US State Department, applicants are obligated to set their social media profiles to “public” to allow full visibility during the screening process.

The department emphasised that US visa screening is a critical national security measure. “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” the statement read. “We must ensure that those applying for admission do not intend to harm Americans or our institutions.”

The move by the US State Department comes after a temporary suspension of student visa interviews earlier this year. With the new guidelines in place, embassies and consulates worldwide are expected to resume scheduling interviews for F, M, and J visa applicants in the coming weeks.

The student visa rules also instruct consular officers to look for any signs of hostility toward the United States, including its government, culture, and founding principles. Applicants who fail to comply with the social media transparency requirement may face delays or denial of their visa applications.

This policy shift reflects a broader trend of tightening immigration controls and underscores the US government’s commitment to safeguarding its borders through enhanced US visa screening procedures.

According to the latest guidelines, Pakistani citizens planning to visit Sweden in 2025 must submit a six-month bank statement showing consistent financial activity.

The Swedish authorities require proof of at least 80 euros per day to cover daily expenses. For a 90-day stay, this amounts to 7,200 euros.