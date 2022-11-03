US State Secretary Antony Blinken condemns gun attack on Imran Khan

US State Secretary Antony Blinken has condemned the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan during the long march, ARY News reported late Thursday night.

Antony Blinken said in a Twitter message, “The US strongly condemns the shooting of @ImranKhanPTI at a political rally.”

“We wish him and all others injured a quick recovery, and we offer condolences to the family of the individual who was killed. All parties should remain peaceful. Violence has no place in politics,” he added.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured.

