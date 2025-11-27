US stops processing Afghan immigration requests after attack near White House

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late on Wednesday it has stopped processing all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals indefinitely, after two National Guard soldiers were shot and critically wounded in Washington.

President Donald Trump said that the shooting near the White House was “an act of terror,” saying the suspect came from Afghanistan in 2021.

The move follows Trump’s call for his government to re-examine Afghan immigrants who entered the United States when Joe Biden was President.

“The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission,” the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a post on X about Afghan immigration in US.

Earlier, two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington on Wednesday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X, but gave no other information.

Police in Washington separately said there was a shooting one block from the White House on Wednesday, but gave no other details.

President Donald Trump was in Florida ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The U.S. Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.