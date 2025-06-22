US strikes: Saudi Arabia says ‘no radioactive effects’ detected in Gulf

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Saudi regulatory authorities said Sunday that “no radioactive effects were detected” in the Gulf region after US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“No radioactive effects were detected on the environment of the Kingdom and the Arab Gulf states as a result of the American military targeting of Iran’s nuclear facilities,” the kingdom’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission wrote in a post on X.

Kuwait’s National Guard also posted on X that “radiation levels in Kuwait’s airspace and waters are stable and the situation is normal”.

IAEA

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday said that it had not detected any increase in radiation levels at key nuclear sites in Iran following US air strikes.

“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran… the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time,” the nuclear watchdog posted on X, just hours after US President Donald Trump said the strikes had “totally obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear sites at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.