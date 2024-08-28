US strongly condemns Balochistan terrorist attacks

The United States on Tuesday condemned terrorist attacks in Balochistan province of Pakistan and announced to support Islamabad “in its fight against terrorism.”

In a post on social media website X, formerly Twitter, State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs wrote: “The United States strongly condemns the multiple attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province which took many lives.

“Any violence disrupting peace and stability is indefensible. We stand with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and we send our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.”

Meanwhile, US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that security personnel and civilians were targeted in the terrorist attacks.

“The United States and Pakistan have a common interest in dealing with threats to regional security,” he added.

Meanwhile, the European Union also condemned the heinous attacks in the southwestern province of the country.

“Terrorism and violence in any form have no place. They threaten the foundations of democracy. Our thoughts are with those affected [by] this senseless act,” the EU Commission Spokesperson Nabila Massrali wrote on X.

It may be recalled that more than 70 people, including military soldiers and police personnel, have been martyred in multiple terrorist attacks in Balochistan on August 26.