US strongly condemns gun attack on Imran Khan

WASHINGTON: United States (US) has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Tuesday said that violence has no place in politics and we are concerned about what has happened in Pakistan in recent days.

He said that all parties should never resort to violence. They should express their disagreements peacefully, using – employing universal rights – freedom of expression, freedom of assembly – but violence is never the answer.

Read more: Arshad Sharif’s murder probe: Salman Iqbal reiterates demand for independent inquiry commission

US State Department spokesperson said that we’re deeply committed to Pakistan, which has a long history of and democratic identity. We stand with the people of Pakistan, he said.

Replying to a question about the registration of fake cases against President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal, the US official said Ned Price said that we routinely raise our concerns about press freedom to all stakeholders around the world.

“We do that as a matter of course in Pakistan. We’ll continue to have those conversations with Pakistani authorities.”

Comments