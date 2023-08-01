US strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur’s Khar

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) on Tuesday condemned “in the strongest terms” the suicide bombing in Khar area of in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district that killed dozens of people, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“No country should have to suffer such acts of terror,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a press briefing, expressing grief over the loss of precious life suicide attack.

The spokesperson pointed out that the people of Pakistan have suffered a lot at the hands of terrorists. He also expressed the US determination to ‘work together’ with Pakistan to deal with the ‘common threat of terrorism’ in the region.

Miller further said that the United States also supports efforts to Pakistani government to tackle the menace of terrorism.

In response to a question about Afghanistan government role in preventing terrorism, the State Department spokesman noted that the US had made it clear to the Taliban that Afghan soil should not be used as a terrorist base against any country.

Read More: PM Shehbaz, COAS visits Peshawar; briefed on investigation into Khar attack

Moreover, Miller said that the US co-funds several counter-terrorism capacity-building programmes in Pakistan. “Such funds are focused on law enforcement agencies and the justice sector”, he added.

Read more: 40 killed, 150 injured in blast at JUI-F workers convention in Bajaur

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 40 persons were killed and 200 sustained injuries in the powerful bomb blast that targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention.

It was learned that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F worker convention on Shanday Morr near the NADRA office.

JUI-F Khar Ameer Maulana Ziaullah Jan and Hamidullah were killed in the incident. A private news channel’s cameraman Samiullah was also among the wounded persons.

Caretaker KP Information Minister said that 200 persons got injured in the bombing. Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby areas were put on high alert and critically wounded persons were shifted to Peshawar.