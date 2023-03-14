US supports democracy in Pakistan: Ned Price

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Tuesday said Washington supports the democratic and constitutional system in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing his last press conference as US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price said US does not take any position between political parties. “We do not support any political leader.”

Ned Price stepped down after more than two years and will now take up a new position reporting to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Today was my final in-person press briefing. One person stands at the podium, but briefing requires assistance from many more. Thanks to my colleagues for the teamwork and to the reporters who ask tough and necessary questions every day. I’m grateful to have had this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/F7r792111T — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 14, 2023

Indian-American Vedant Patel, who is currently the deputy spokesperson, will be the interim US State Department spokesperson after Price stepped down.

Price was sworn in as spokesperson on Jan. 20, 2021, the day Joe Biden was inaugurated as president. His service was marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the chaotic withdrawal of diplomats and other personnel from Afghanistan.

