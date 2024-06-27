US supports Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts

The United States (US) has voiced its support for Pakistan in response to Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a new initiative aimed at combating militancy without disrupting civilian life.

During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller affirmed Washington’s stance, emphasizing the importance of promoting the rule of law and protecting human rights in counterterrorism operations.

“We support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law and protection of human rights,” said Miller.

He highlighted ongoing US-Pakistan partnerships in security, including robust counterterrorism capacity-building programs and military engagements.

The operation comes amidst a backdrop of increased terror incidents, prompting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to underscore that intelligence-based operations will be prioritized over large-scale armed engagements to maintain stability. The US recognized the gravity of Pakistan’s struggle against terrorism, acknowledging the shared interest in regional security.

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

Pakistan government on Saturday approved a reinvigorated and re-energized national counter-terrorism campaign through launching of Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ with consensus of all stakeholders, symbolising the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

The ‘Operation Azm-e-Istehkam’ was launched with the consensus of all stakeholders, including the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, during a meeting of the Central Apex Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate and synergise multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive and decisive manner,” said a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.