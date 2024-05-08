US supports Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan: Mathew Miller

WASHINGTON: The United States said that it supports the diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Islamabad, ARY News reported quoting the State Department.

Addressing a press briefing in Washington State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the US supports diplomatic relations between countries and does not have any further comment on the matter.

In response to a question regarding Senator Chuck Schumer, the Majority Leader of the US Senate, had met with the Pakistani ambassador and discussed the protection of PTI leaders, including Imran Khan and if the US State Department also considers the protection of PTI leaders a top priority, Miller said that he was not aware of any such conversation between the State Department and Senator Schumer.

However Miller emphasized that the US prioritizes the safety and security of all individuals, including political leaders, and supports the protection of human rights and the rule of law in Pakistan.

Reacting to the meeting between US Ambassador Donald Blome and PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub and other opposition members, Miller stated that the meeting discussed important issues related to bilateral relations, economic reforms, human rights, and regional security.

He reiterated that the US does not take a position on Pakistan’s internal political matters or support any specific political party. The US prioritizes the protection of human rights and supports democratic values in Pakistan.

Furthermore, Miller expressed concern over the regional tensions and instability caused by Iran’s actions and reiterated the US support for a peaceful resolution of disputes between Iran and Pakistan.