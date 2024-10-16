US Supports SCO Summit in Islamabad

The United States has expressed support for the ongoing SCO Summit in Islamabad, stating that it respects every state’s right to association and encourages all nations to uphold international law, reaffirming the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of all countries.

“The United States respects every country’s sovereign right to associate with groupings of its own choosing,” a State Department spokesperson told an ARY News correspondent during a press briefing.

In response to a question, the spokesperson added that the U.S. encourages every country to ensure that its participation in multilateral forums upholds and respects international law, while reaffirming the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of all nations.

When asked about Pakistan’s request to the UN Security Council to investigate the theft and illicit sale of nuclear materials in India, the spokesperson stated, “We are aware of Pakistan’s request to the UN Security Council,” and added, “We remain committed to tracking, developing, and implementing effective policy responses to proliferation threats, and we will continue to work with our partners to strengthen international security.”