web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

US Supports SCO Summit in Islamabad

Jahanzaib Ali
By Jahanzaib Ali
|

TOP NEWS

Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

The United States has expressed support for the ongoing SCO Summit in Islamabad, stating that it respects every state’s right to association and encourages all nations to uphold international law, reaffirming the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of all countries.

“The United States respects every country’s sovereign right to associate with groupings of its own choosing,” a State Department spokesperson told an ARY News correspondent during a press briefing.

In response to a question, the spokesperson added that the U.S. encourages every country to ensure that its participation in multilateral forums upholds and respects international law, while reaffirming the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of all nations.

When asked about Pakistan’s request to the UN Security Council to investigate the theft and illicit sale of nuclear materials in India, the spokesperson stated, “We are aware of Pakistan’s request to the UN Security Council,” and added, “We remain committed to tracking, developing, and implementing effective policy responses to proliferation threats, and we will continue to work with our partners to strengthen international security.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.