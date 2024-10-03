web analytics
US takes notice of Pakistan's handling of $400m flood aid after Bilawal's allegations

|

TOP NEWS

The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday took notice of a statement by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding his allegations against the Shehbaz Sharif government for mismanaging $400 million intended for flood victims.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that he secured a $400 million loan and aid for flood victims, which the federal government has allegedly appropriated for itself.

The PPP chief stated that the $400 million obtained from the World Bank has been retained by the federal government, which is providing him with rupees instead, under the pretext that they will be used for projects.

He criticized the federal government for failing to construct a single house in recent years and urged that the funds be directed to the flood victims.

“We take this matter very seriously, not just in Pakistan but also wherever American taxpayer dollars are used and where urgent humanitarian interests are at stake,” State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller highlighted that both the State Department and USAID employ stringent monitoring and evaluation systems in providing assistance, and they cease assistance when it is observed to be misdirected or misused.

Responding to a query about Secretary Blinken’s meeting with Indian counterpart Jaishankar, Miller stated that they discussed their enduring commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, coordinating closely on regional and global challenges, and advancing cooperation on critical and emerging technologies.

“I won’t divulge all the details of those conversations, but we frequently raise human rights issues in our discussions with governments worldwide,” he remarked when asked if human rights violations and religious freedom were discussed with the Indian Minister.

