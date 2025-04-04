US Tariffs on Pakistan: A Threat to Global Trade Stability and Economic Sovereignty

The recent imposition of a unilateral 29% tariff on Pakistani exports by the United States has sparked widespread concern and outrage.

Pakistan has vehemently rejected this punitive measure, citing its disproportionate nature and misrepresentation of the country’s trade framework. This move not only risks destabilizing Pakistan’s export-driven sectors but also undermines the rules-based global trading system.

At the heart of the issue lies the US claim of reciprocity, citing Pakistan’s alleged 58% tariffs on US goods. However, Pakistan maintains that its tariffs are in line with the rights of developing nations under World Trade Organization (WTO) principles. The country’s trade protections are designed to safeguard vulnerable industries and jobs, not to unfairly restrict US imports.

The impact of these tariffs will be far-reaching, affecting millions of Pakistani livelihoods in textiles, agriculture, and other export-driven sectors. US households will also face higher prices for everyday goods like textiles and leather. Furthermore, this trade action undermines decades of Pakistan-US strategic cooperation, straining diplomatic ties between the two nations.

To address this challenge, Pakistan has outlined key strategic objectives:

Defend Economic Sovereignty: Protect vulnerable industries and jobs through WTO-compliant measures.

Uphold Multilateralism: Challenge unilateral tariffs via WTO dispute mechanisms.

Diversify Trade Partnerships: Reduce reliance on single markets by strengthening ties with Asia, EU, and MENA.

Engage Diplomatically: Push for bilateral dialogue to resolve trade imbalances amicably.

Counter Misinformation: Clarify Pakistan’s equitable tariff structure and developmental needs.

As Pakistan navigates this complex trade landscape, it remains committed to fair trade practices, WTO compliance, and constructive negotiations. The international community must rally against unilateralism to protect global trade integrity. Sustainable US-Pakistan relations require balanced trade practices, not coercive measures.