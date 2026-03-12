US to permanently close Peshawar consulate

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) has decided to permanently close its consulate in Peshawar, a key diplomatic and logistical hub near the Afghan border, the US State Department has informed Congress.

The Peshawar consulate, which employs 18 American diplomats and staff along with 89 local employees, has played a critical role in assisting US citizens and Afghan nationals seeking aid, given its proximity to Afghanistan.

The move is expected to save approximately $7.5 million annually.

US officials emphasized that the closure is not related to any conflict in Iran. The shutdown will cost roughly $3 million, including $1.8 million allocated for relocating armored trailers that served as temporary office space.

Additional funds will cover the transfer of the consulate’s vehicle fleet, electronic and telecommunications equipment, and office furniture to the American Embassy in Islamabad, as well as to consulates in Karachi and Lahore.

Following the closure, consular services for Americans and others in the region will be handled by the US Embassy in Islamabad, located approximately 114 miles (184 kilometers) from Peshawar.

The consulate’s closure marks the end of a long-standing US presence in the northwest of Pakistan, a strategic location for both diplomatic engagement and regional assistance programs.