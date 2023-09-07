33.9 C
US transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine ‘illegal’: Kremlin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday criticised a US decision to give Ukraine $5.4 million in forfeited oligarch assets to support veteran reintegration and rehabilitation, announced by Washington’s top diplomat in Kyiv.

“We consider all cases related to the seizure and other withholding of any funds related to state property or private property of the Russian Federation to be illegal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that, “one way or another they will lead to legal proceedings.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a joint press conference with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announce that the US will transfer $5.4 million confiscated from Russian oligarchs to Ukraine to be used to support and rehabilitate Ukrainian veterans.

