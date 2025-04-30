US Urges Pakistan, India to avoid escalation

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) on Wednesday urged Pakistan and India to defuse tensions following Pahalgam attack.

As per details, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, during a press briefing, stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in contact with his counterparts in both Pakistan and India.

US State Department spokesperson stated that Washington is actively working to de-escalate tensions between the two South Asian neighbors and is closely monitoring the situation in the region.

“The world is watching the developments between Pakistan and India,” Bruce remarked, noting that Washington has urged both countries to avoid further escalation.

She added that the United States remains in contact with both New Delhi and Islamabad over the evolving situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar has revealed credible intelligence suggesting that India may initiate military action against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours, using baseless and fabricated allegations related to the Pahalgam incident as a pretext.

In a video statement, Atta Tarar asserted that any military aggression from India would be met with a “certain and decisive” response.

“The Pakistani nation will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs,” Tarar stated, warning that the consequences of any conflict would rest solely with India.

Atta Tarar said that Pakistan had offered an open and independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, inviting neutral experts to uncover the truth and motives behind the event.