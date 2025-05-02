web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 3, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Seven dead in fiery US van crash near Yellowstone

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

A fiery crash involving a passenger van near Yellowstone National Park has left seven people dead, US police said Friday.

Detectives probing the crash said a pickup truck collided with a van carrying 14 people on Thursday evening by Henry’s Lake in eastern Idaho.

“Tragically, six individuals in the van and the driver of the pickup died as a result of the crash,” a statement from Idaho State Police said Friday.

Pictures in local media showed a badly crumpled red truck and a van that had been engulfed in flames.

Police said an air ambulance had been called in to transport victims to hospitals “due to the severity of the injuries.”

There was no information on the identities or nationalities of those caught up in the crash.

Locals quoted by media said the road is usually busy because it leads to one of the entrances to Yellowstone.

Millions of tourists — domestic and international — travel every year to Yellowstone, the first national park to be established in the United States, which covers portions of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

It is home to thousands of geothermal features — hot springs, mudpots, steam vents and about half the world’s active geysers, including Old Faithful.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.