US vetoes Gaza ceasefire call at UN

The United States (US) on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council push to call for a ceasefire in Gaza that Washington said would have emboldened Hamas.

The resolution demanded “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in the war between Israel and the Palestinian group, along with “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

But Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon claims the resolution “was not a path to peace, it was a road map to more terror, more suffering and more bloodshed.

“Many of you attempted to pass this injustice. We thank the United States for exercising its veto.”

Robert Wood, deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said that the US position remained there had “to be a linkage between a ceasefire and the release of hostages.”

The war was triggered by the assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, a cross-border raid that resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll from the resulting war had reached 43,985 people, the majority civilians. The United Nations considers the figures reliable.

Of 251 hostages seized during the October 7 attack, 97 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Almost all of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war, which has caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

Hamas condemned Washington as a “partner in the aggression against our people.”

“It is a criminal, kills children and women and destroys civilian life in Gaza.”