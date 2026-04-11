US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Islamabad for talks with Iran

ISLAMABAD: US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Islamabad Talks with Iran.

Vance is leading the high-powered US delegation, which includes President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie A. Baker was also present to receive Vance.

Welcoming the US Vice President, Ishaq Dar commended the US commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability.

He expressed hope that parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Earlier, an Iranian delegation comprising more than 70 members arrived in Islamabad on Friday night at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take part in talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Islamabad is hosting multiple foreign delegations arriving for the high-profile talks between Iran and the United States, with stringent security measures in place across the capital.

According to sources, Gulf countries, China, and Russia are expected to participate in the talks as observers.

“Iran seeks a permanent ceasefire along with guarantees for sustainable peace in the future,” sources said, adding that China, alongside Pakistan, played a key role in persuading Iran toward the ceasefire.

Pakistan is hosting these historic talks following a 15-day truce brokered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police have implemented strict security arrangements for the dialogue. A police spokesperson stated that the Red Zone and adjoining areas have been closed to all traffic except authorized government vehicles.

Additionally, a traffic advisory has been issued restricting the entry of heavy vehicles into the federal capital starting Wednesday.