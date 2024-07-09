US opposes “violent actions” like May 9 riots

The United States opposes ‘violent actions’ during the May 9 protests in Pakistan last year. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, speaking at a press briefing on Monday, reiterated that the United States supports freedom of expression in a legitimate manner and condemns violent actions.

“Our stance remains consistent globally, we support legitimate, free expression, including the right to protest and peaceful assembly, while opposing vandalism, looting, and arson,” he stated.

“All protests should be conducted peacefully, and governments should handle them in accordance with the rule of law and respect for free speech,” he emphasized.

The May 9 riots were sparked nationwide following the arrest of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were subsequently imprisoned for their roles in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, perpetrators targeted both civil and military installations, including Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military dubbed May 9 as a “Black Day” and opted to try the protesters under the Army Act.

In response to another query regarding the Defense Minister’s statement that Pakistan would continue strikes against TTP hideouts in Afghanistan, Miller acknowledged Pakistan’s significant sacrifices and contributions in the war against terrorism.

“The Pakistani people have endured immense suffering due to terrorism. We share a mutual interest in countering threats to regional security,” he remarked.

“We collaborate with various Pakistani civilian institutions and engage regularly with the Government of Pakistan to identify opportunities for capacity building and enhancing regional security, including through our annual high-level counterterrorism dialogue,” he concluded.