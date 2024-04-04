US vows to expand security partnership with Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States has vowed to expand the security partnership between Washington and Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing the press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that security partnership with Pakistan has been their top priority and will continue to do so.

Miller stated that the US wants to see everyone in Pakistan treated according to the law, we support the rule of the constitution everywhere in the world, and we will continue to monitor all aid programs”.

The spokesperson continued to say regarding India that they want a complete investigation of the murder of the Sikh leader from New Delhi and has also urged India to complete the investigation of the murder of the Sikh leader as soon as possible.

The State Department spokesman said “We also require robust monitoring, reporting from partner organizations implementing the assistance programmes including those in unstable and unfriendly environments.”

Earlier, United States (US) President Joe Biden, in his first letter to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, reiterated the US’ unwavering commitment to standing alongside Pakistan in confronting the pressing challenges facing the world and the region.

In his first communication with PM Shehbaz after assumption of his office, President Biden conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected government of Pakistan, a press release of Prime Minister Office said.

He emphasised the shared vision of prioritizing public health protection, economic development, and education, affirming the commitment to advancing these goals in tandem.

Highlighting the significance of the enduring partnership between the peoples of the United States and Pakistan, President Biden said the partnership was critical to ensuring the security of the world and the people.