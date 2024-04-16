US will continue to work for freedom of expression in Pakistan: Miller

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States will continue to work for freedom of expression in Pakistan.

Briefing the media in Washington on Monday, Matthew Miller said that US will continue to work for freedom of expression in Pakistan and will also support the rule of law in Pakistan.

Matthew Miller refrained from making any comments over the Saudi foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan but said that US Secretary of State spoke with Saudi FM last week to discuss de-escalation in the Middle East.

We have continued to work with Saudi Arabia not just to de-escalate tensions in the immediate term, but to work for long-term and ultimately normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel that would provide regional peace and security for years to come, Miller said.

Earlier on Monday, a high-level delegation of Saudi Arabia, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, arrived in Pakistan, with the newly-elected government hoping to attract billions of dollars in investment from the kingdom.

The delegation consists of Saudi Minister of Water and Agriculture Eng Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr AlBadr, Head of Saudi Special Committee Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri, and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.