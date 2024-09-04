US warns against Iran deals as Tehran pressures Pakistan over pipeline project

The United States on Tuesday warned countries considering deals with Iran to be aware of the potential consequences of such agreements.

“We will continue to enforce our sanctions against Iran, and as a matter of course, we also advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential ramifications of those deals,” State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller told a press briefing.

Miller was asked to comment on Iran’s final warning to Pakistan to complete the pipeline project.

Iran has issued a final notice to Pakistan to complete its part of a cross-border gas pipeline or face international arbitration, potentially resulting in billions of dollars in fines.

Iran has stated that it spent $2 billion building its 1,150-kilometer share of the pipeline, inaugurated in 2013, but Pakistan’s portion remains unbuilt due to U.S. sanctions against Tehran over its nuclear program.

“Helping Pakistan address its energy shortage is a priority for the United States, and we continue to discuss energy security with the Government of Pakistan,” Miller remarked.

In response to another question, Mathew Miller strongly condemned last week’s deadly attacks that targeted security officials and civilians, including the murder of 23 innocent civilians in Musakhail.

“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of violent extremist terrorists, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed.”

“The United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” said Miller.