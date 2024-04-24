US warns Pakistan of ‘possible sanctions’ following Iran trade deal

WASHINGTON: United States (US) warned Pakistan of ‘possible sanctions’ following trade agreements with Iran during President Ebrahim Raisi visit, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news briefing in Washington Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the U.S. State Department said, “We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions.”

However, the Government of Pakistan can speak on its foreign policy and agreements with other countries, the State Department spokesperson added.

In earlier statement, the spokesperson emphasized that the United States has been Pakistan’s largest export market and one of its biggest investors.

However, he advised caution to those considering trade deals with Iran, citing the potential threat of sanctions.

Iranian president Raisi earlier landed in Islamabad on a three-day official visit. During his stay in Pakistan, the Iranian president met his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, Governor Balighur Rehman, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, CM Murad Ali Shah and others.

Pakistan and Iran on also signed a total of eight accords on varying subjects to enhance cooperation in different fields including trade, science technology, agriculture, health, culture, and judicial matters.

The documents were signed between the two countries on the occasion of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Raisi witnessed the ceremony as the representatives from both sides signed the documents.

The two countries signed an MoU on the Establishment of the Rimdan-Gabd Joint Free/Special Zone. The memorandum was inked by Secretary Board of Investment Ambreen Iftikhar and Iranian Advisor to President and Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade Industrial and Special Economic Zones Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki.

Following the completion of his visit, Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi departed for Tehran from Karachi.