US Withholds Comment on Ram Temple Construction at Babri Mosque’s site

The Biden administration refrained from commenting on the construction and inauguration of the Ram Mandir at the historic site of the Babri Mosque. Despite the rising global attention, the US asserted its focus on monitoring religious freedom in India and worldwide.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the Department of State, Mr. Vedant Patel, stated, “We strongly support freedom of expression and the freedom of religion or belief for all. We also are continuing to monitor the religious freedom situation in countries around the world.”

The recently inaugurated grand temple in Ayodhya by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replacing the 16th-centurymosque demolished in 1992, has sparked international concerns. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several Muslim-majority countries expressed grave concerns, labeling it a violation of religious freedom.

Mr. Patel also evaded questions regarding the Khalistan Referendum scheduled for San Francisco, emphasizing the importance of the strategic partnership with India. “Our relationship with India is an important strategic and consequential partnership, and we’re looking forward to working with India in a number of key, important issues going forward.”

Addressing media reports, Mr. Patel addressed the US’s alleged request for China’s assistance in controlling Houthis to prevent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. He emphasized, “It is in the interest of any major economy, including the PRC, to ensure these waterways are a place for responsible, safe, and legitimate international commerce to take place.”

Highlighting the significance of these waterways, where 30 percent of container shipping and 15 percent of seaborne trade occur, Mr. Patel concluded, “It is in the interest of any country to make sure that these waterways are safe so that goods reaching places around the world, often to places with vulnerable populations, can get these products.”