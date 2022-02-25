US woman pays over Rs300,000 to son to stay away from social media

One finds it hard to stay away from social media in this age of the internet. However, a US woman managed to keep her son off social media until he turned 18.

Six years ago, Lorna Goldstrand Klefsaas from Minnesota in the US challenged her son Sivert to not use social media and promised him money. The boy kept his words and was given $1800 (316,863 Pakistani rupees).

Sivert turned 18 on February 20, Sunday. His mother kept her promise and said he can now have accounts on social media platforms.

“Even though $1800 is a lot more to a 12-year-old than it is to an 18-year-old, he has stuck to our deal,” the US woman said in a Facebook post.

“FYI—it’s some of the best money I have ever spent!!!” She also shared a photo of her son with a new mobile phone and a $1,800 cheque.

Klefsaas said she was inspired by a challenge she heard on the radio, “16 for 16”, where a mother gave her daughter $1,600 when she turned 16 if she met the challenge.

She said she added another two years as well as $200 more in the bargain.

