web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

US working to counter emerging threats from Afghanistan, says State Department

Jahanzaib Ali
By Jahanzaib Ali
|

TOP NEWS

Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

WASHINGTON: United States is actively working to mitigate emerging threats from Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting Deputy Spokesperson of US, Vedant Patel.

This response came during a press conference where the Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Vedant Patel, was questioned about a United Nations (UN) report highlighting the rise of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Patel stressed that the US is collaborating with international partners for counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan, ensuring that the country is never used as a launching pad for attacks on the US.

Addressing concerns about attacks on Pakistani forces from Afghanistan, Patel mentioned that the US is working closely with its partners and allies on counter-terrorism efforts.

He also highlighted the threat posed by Daesh, describing it as an international terrorist network with the capability and ambition to carry out attacks worldwide.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.