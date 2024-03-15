USA to host Canada, Bangladesh ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

United States of America (USA) is all set to host Canada and Bangladesh ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The United States of America will host Canada for a five-match T20I series in April, followed by a three-game T20I series against Bangladesh in the leadup to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

USA, the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024, will be readying themselves for the global megaevent with eight high-stake T20Is in April and May.

Canada will tour first, and feature in a five T20I series all set to be played in Houston, Texas from April 7. Bangladesh will tour next month in May in an intense three-match T20I series. These matches will also be hosted in Houston, Texas.

The lineup of matches was confirmed after discussions between the host board with Cricket Canada, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and ICC.

These tours aim to strengthen USA Cricket’s bilateral ties with respective boards and offer more playing opportunities for its teams in the future.

Bangladesh’s historic tour to the USA meant that the two teams would face each other in the shortest format for the first time.

The BCB sees the three-match series as an opportunity to prepare for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

“For the Bangladesh Team, this tour serves as an ideal platform to acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024,” Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, CEO, Bangladesh Cricket Board, said.

“We recognise the significance of this preparatory phase and are committed to making the most of this invaluable experience.”