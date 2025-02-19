WATCH: USA break India’s record for lowest defended total

In the first ODI without a single ball of pace, the United States (USA) broke India’s 40-year-old record for the lowest successfully defended total in a full men’s 50-over match as they beat Oman by 57 runs on Tuesday.

The USA posted a paltry total of 122 in Al Amerat but bowled out the hosts for 65 in a match dominated by spin. The previous record was India’s 125 against Pakistan in 1985, when they won by 38 runs in Sharjah.

It was the first ODI in 4,671 completed matches without a single delivery from a pace bowler.

The 19 wickets that fell to spin matched the ODI record set in a 2011 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The other wicket was a run out.

United States left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige led the bowling with 5-11 from 7.3 overs.