USAID issues report of collaborative projects with KPK govt

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has issued a report of collaborative projects with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, including 47 health units, the Gomalzam dam, and 1300 km of roads, ARY News reported.

According to the USAID report, they restored 47 health units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provided equipment to six hospitals, and assisted in the construction of a 120-bed burn unit in Peshawar.

Additionally, USAID provided aid of $130 million to build the Gomalzam Dam, making the 1,92,000 acres of land in Dera Ismail Khan and Taank cultivable.

The USAID also assisted in the construction of at least 1300 km of roads, provided training to over 14,000 teachers, and provided free books to over 600,000 children, the report read.

The USAID also provided scholarships to at least 8,000 university students and built 229 new schools. They also assisted in the restoration of over 1000 schools affected by terrorism, it added.

The report adds that a total of 80 water filtration plants were constructed in Peshawar and helped over 1.9 million people in the reconstruction of their homes affected by terrorism.

