Trump and Musk Want to End USAID: Here’s Why

In a sweeping series of changes, the Trump administration has implemented significant measures affecting the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), leaving humanitarian organizations worldwide in turmoil. Dozens of senior officials have been placed on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and billions of dollars in humanitarian assistance to other countries have been frozen.

These actions have raised alarms among aid groups, who fear the suspension of critical programs, including nutritional support for malnourished infants and children.

What is USAID?

Established in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy during the Cold War, USAID was created to counter Soviet influence abroad through efficient foreign assistance. Operating independently under the Foreign Assistance Act, USAID has endured long after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Today, it plays a vital role in countering the growing influence of America’s rivals like China and Russia.

While supporters argue that USAID strengthens U.S. global partnerships and national security, critics claim the agency promotes wasteful spending and a liberal agenda.

Recent Changes Under the Trump Administration

On January 20, President Trump implemented a 90-day freeze on foreign assistance, a move that has had far-reaching consequences. Peter Marocco, a political appointee from Trump’s first term, drafted a stringent interpretation of the order, leading to the shutdown of thousands of programs worldwide. This has resulted in widespread furloughs, layoffs, and confusion over which programs are exempt from the freeze.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has attempted to mitigate the impact by allowing strictly life-saving emergency programs to continue. However, the uncertainty surrounding the freeze has left many aid organizations in limbo, fearing permanent cuts to U.S. support.

USAID’s operations have been further disrupted by the removal of its website and social media accounts, as well as the closure of its Washington headquarters to employees. These measures are part of a broader Trump administration effort to streamline federal spending, with USAID and foreign aid programs among the hardest hit.

Criticism and Controversy

The freeze has drawn sharp criticism from both sides of the political aisle. Republicans have traditionally sought greater State Department control over USAID’s policies and funding, while Democrats advocate for the agency’s autonomy.

Historically, Republican administrations have targeted funding for United Nations agencies, including peacekeeping and refugee programs. During Trump’s first term, the U.S. withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council and suspended payments to several U.N. agencies, including the U.N. Population Fund and the Palestinian Authority.

Rubio, a key figure in the debate, has called for greater transparency in foreign aid spending. In 2023, he sponsored a bill requiring U.S. foreign assistance agencies to provide detailed information on how aid is implemented. Despite his support for foreign aid, Rubio has emphasized the need to ensure that funds are spent effectively to bolster national security.

Elon Musk’s Involvement

Adding to the controversy, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has targeted USAID as part of its mission to cut trillions in government spending. Musk has accused the agency of funding harmful programs and labeled it a “criminal organization.” His efforts align with the Trump administration’s broader push to reduce federal expenditures.

Global Impact of the Freeze

The suspension of USAID programs has had immediate and severe consequences worldwide. Sub-Saharan Africa, which received over $6.5 billion in U.S. humanitarian assistance last year, is among the most affected regions. HIV patients in Africa have found clinics closed.

The full extent of the freeze remains unclear, with thousands of programs halted and workers laid off. Aid organizations are struggling to assess the damage and determine how to continue their missions without U.S. support.

U.S. Foreign Aid Spending and Public Opinion

The U.S. spent approximately $40 billion on foreign aid in the 2023 fiscal year, making it the largest global provider of humanitarian assistance. However, foreign aid accounts for less than 1% of the federal budget.

Public opinion on foreign aid is mixed. A 2023 AP-NORC poll found that about 70% of Americans believe the US spends too much on assistance to other countries, with 90% of Republicans and 55% of Democrats agreeing. Many Americans overestimate the proportion of the budget allocated to foreign aid, with surveys indicating an average belief that it constitutes 31% of federal spending.

Could Trump Dissolve USAID?

While Democrats argue that presidents lack the constitutional authority to eliminate USAID, Trump’s actions suggest a willingness to test those limits. During his first term, attempts to cut foreign operations funding by a third were thwarted by Congress. However, the administration used freezes and other tactics to restrict funds, leading to a Government Accountability Office ruling that such actions violated the Impoundment Control Act.

As the debate over USAID’s future continues, the global aid community remains on edge, grappling with the uncertainty of U.S. support and its implications for vulnerable populations worldwide.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARY News or its management.