USC urges expansion of BISP beneficiaries for Ramzan Relief Package

PESHAWAR: In a move to provide financial relief, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Monday urged the authorities to start the registration of more deserving citizens under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ARY News reported.

According to the details, USC penned down a letter to the Secretary of BISP requesting to register more deserving beneficiaries in the program for Ramadan Relief Package 2024.

Sources revealed that the letter also offered assistance regarding the data for the registration of deserving citizens.

To enhance the reach of the Ramadan package and expand the number of recipients, the USC recommended the Secretary of BISP to set up registration desks at utility stores nationwide.

In the letter, the USC officials emphasized that a significant number of eligible individuals missed out on previous Ramadan packages.

They reassured that in the upcoming Ramadan relief package for 2024, every deserving person will be included to ensure that no one is deprived.

Meanwhile, the distribution is scheduled to commence on March 4th.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved Rs 7,492.75 million proposed for subsidy in account of Ramazan Relief Package 2024 to the targeted beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which is provided for in the budget for 2023-24.

The ECC also approved a proposal regarding “Permission to Import Wheat and Export of Wheat Flour under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021” presented to the forum by the Ministry of Commerce.

The committee approved a summary of the Ministry of Commerce (Tariff Policy Wing), regarding “Individual Tariff Rationalization Proposals from Different Sectors for Review of Custom Duties” and advised that tariff rationalization should be coordinated with the trade policy.

The ECC also approved a summary of the Power Division regarding the “Commissioning of 1263 MW CCPP Punjab Thermal Power (Pvt) Limited, Jhang (PPTL)”.