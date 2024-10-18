Pakistani rupee strengthens against USD

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Friday appreciated by 18 paisa against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.61 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.79, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.75 and Rs279.25 respectively.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the price of Euro decreased by 50 paisa to close at Rs301.02 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.52.

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.84, whereas an increase of Rs 1.19 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs362.02 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs360.83.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa and 05 paisa to close at Rs75.58 and Rs73.91 respectively.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $215 million to $11.022 billion during the week ended on Oct 11.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.11 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.09 billion.

“During the week ended on 11-Oct-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 215 million to US$ 11,022.7 million,” it said.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in reserves.

Earlier on October 10, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 16. 04 billion during the week ended on 4th October 2024.