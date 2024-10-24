Pakistani rupee sheds 12 paisa against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Thursday depreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.72, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.30 and Rs278.80 respectively.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the price of the Euro increased by 62 paisa to close at Rs300.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs299.46.

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 33 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.40 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs360.07.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs73.98 respectively.

A day earlier, Pakistani rupee gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.73.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.30 and Rs278.80 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.44 to close at Rs299.46 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.07 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.07 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs361.14.