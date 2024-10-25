web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 25, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistani rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Friday appreciated by 20 paisa against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.84, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.20 and Rs278.70 respectively.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the price of Euro increased by 50 paisa to close at Rs300.58 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.08.

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of 21 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.19 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs360.40.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisa and 07 paisa to close at Rs 75.59 and Rs73.91 respectively.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.