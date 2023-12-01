PKR continues to strengthen against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued its upward trend against the greenback in the interbank on Friday, SBP said.

According to the SBP, the PKR appreciated by Re0.20 and closed at Rs284.97 in the interbank market. The local currency was being traded at over Rs286 in the open market, said forex dealers.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 285.17 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the gold rates declined in Pakistan as per tola price slashed by Rs500 in the local market.

The gold prices recorded a decrease of Rs500 per tola to settle at Rs220,500 in the domestic market, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a decrease of Rs429 and was sold at Rs189,043.