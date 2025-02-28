Pakistani rupee gains strength against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Friday strengthen by 5.40 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.72.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280 and Rs 281.5, respectively.

The Euro, another major currency, is being exchanged at PKR 293.25 for buying and PKR 296 for selling.

Meanwhile, the British Pound Sterling stands at PKR 353.5 for buying and PKR 357 for selling, showcasing the strength of the UK currency relative to the rupee.

Other significant currency exchange rates include the Saudi Riyal at PKR 74.3 for buying and PKR 74.85 for selling, while the UAE Dirham is being traded at PKR 76 for buying and PKR 76.65 for selling.

The Canadian dollar is priced at PKR 195.1 for buying and PKR 197.5 for selling, reflecting minor fluctuations influenced by global economic conditions.

The Australian dollar stands at PKR 176.5 for buying and PKR 178.75 for selling, while the Chinese Yuan is being exchanged at PKR 37.59 for buying and PKR 37.99 for selling.

The rupee’s performance against regional currencies such as the Indian Rupee and Japanese Yen is also significant.

The Indian Rupee is trading at PKR 3.11 for buying and PKR 3.2 for selling, while the Japanese Yen stands at PKR 1.88 for buying and PKR 1.94 for selling.

These rates are reflective of the ongoing economic relations between Pakistan and its neighboring countries.

Fluctuations in exchange rates are common, driven by shifts in economic policies, inflationary trends, and variations in foreign investment.

These movements are closely monitored by businesses, investors, and expatriates sending remittances, as they influence key financial decisions.

The stability of the rupee plays a crucial role in maintaining a balanced trade environment and ensuring Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global market.

As global financial dynamics evolve, staying updated on exchange rates is essential for effective economic planning and ensuring financial stability in the country.