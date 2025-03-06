Pakistani rupee gains strength against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.81 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.86.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.1 and Rs281.6, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs3.73 to close at Rs302.07 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.88, whereas an increase of Rs2.34 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs361.03 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs358.69.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 76.18 and Rs74.59 respectively.

On the other hand, the exchange rate between the UK Pound (GBP) and the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) reached 360.70 today, impacting businesses, travelers, and remittance flows between the two countries. Let’s delve into what this signifies and examine how currency valuations operate.

This rate indicates the value of one UK Pound in Pakistani Rupees and is shaped by several factors, such as market demand, geopolitical developments, and economic indicators.