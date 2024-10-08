Pakistani rupee sheds 03 paisa against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 03 paise against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.67 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.64.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.25 and Rs279.75 respectively.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the price of the Euro decreased by 71 paise to close at Rs305.20 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.47.

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paise and closed at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of 41 paise was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs363.48 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs363.89.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paise 03 paisa to close at Rs75.59 and Rs73.94.