Pakistani rupee gains strength against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Rupee on Friday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.55.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.65 and Rs282.15, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs9.71 to close at Rs318.96 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.25, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 05 paisa and closed at Rs1.96, whereas an increase of Rs5.42 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs366.54 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs361.12.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs76.35 and Rs74.71, respectively.

On the other hand, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) lost its value against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as it stood at Rs74.73 in the open market on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The selling rate of the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs75.25.

The official currency of Saudi Arabia is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Recently, Saudi Arabia also extended a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan for another year to continue bolstering the economy of the brotherly-Islamic state.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan.

These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies.a