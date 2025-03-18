Pakistani rupee loses strength against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.16.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.86 to close at Rs306.62 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.76, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 02 pasia and closed at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of Rs1.74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs364.20 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs362.46.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went up by 03 and 02 paisa and closed t Rs 76.31 and Rs 74.72 respectively.

The selling rate of the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.25.

The Saudi riyal is the official currency of Saudi Arabia. It is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Recently, Saudi Arabia also extended a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan for another year to continue bolstering the economy of the South Asian country.