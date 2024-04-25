Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank

The Pakistani rupee continues downward trend against the US Dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, SBP said.

The PKR depreciated by 0.03 percent to close at 278.48 after losing nine paisas against the dollar today.

Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 278-279 level today.

Gold rates

The gold prices in Pakistan continue to increase in Pakistan as per tola price reached Rs242,500 in the local market, ARY News reported quoting All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs500 to trade at Rs242,500 in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold reached at Rs 207,905.

Internationally, the gold price was trading at $2,322 per ounce.