Pakistani rupee depreciates against USD

KARACHI: The Pakistani Rupee on Monday experienced a slight decline of Rs 0.1 paisa against the US dollar in interbank trading, closing at Rs 278.39 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.38.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.85 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the Euro decreased by 49 paisa, closing at Rs 298.38 against the previous day’s Rs 298.87, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The exchange rate of the Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.78. However, there was a slight increase of 31 paisa in the exchange rate of the British Pound, reaching Rs 348.79 compared to the previous closing of Rs 348.48.

Meanwhile, the rates for the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged, closing at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.22 respectively.

Last week, the Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.38 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.48.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.8 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 20 paisa and closed at Rs 298.87 against the last-day closing of Rs 298.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 07 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs348.48 compared to the last closing of Rs348.41.