Pakistani rupee sheds 19 paisa against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 19 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.45.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.5 and Rs 280 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.13 paisa to close at Rs 309.59 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of 38 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs368.07 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs368.45.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs75.86 and Rs74.25 respectively.

