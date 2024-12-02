Pakistani rupee gains strength against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.05.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.60 and Rs 279 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2 to close at Rs 291.99 against the last day’s closing of Rs 293.99, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.85, whereas a decrease of 79 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.70 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 353.49.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.68 and Rs73.99 respectively.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 9.39 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $2.037 billion during July-October (2024-25) against exports of US $1.862 billion during July-October (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $575.889 million in October 2024 against the export of $485.786 million in October 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 12.58 percent during October 2024 as compared to the exports of $511.525 million in September 2024, the SBP data revealed.