Pakistani rupee depreciates against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.41against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.35.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.95 and Rs 279.45 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 42 paisa to close at Rs 289.05 against the last day’s closing of Rs 289.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decrease of Rs2.95 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs348.09 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs351.04.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.80 and Rs74.07, respectively.

The buying rate for the Omani Rial to Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stands at Rs 719.3, while the selling rate was noted at Rs 727.8 in the open market on Friday, December 20, 2024.

The information provided on the currency website indicated that the Omani Rial experienced a rise of 26 paisas in relation to the Pakistani rupee within the open market.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to PKR

On December 20, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 500 Rial is equivalent to Rs.359,650 whereas 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs.719,300 in Pakistani currency.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs 719.3 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.