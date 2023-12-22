Rupee gains ground against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued its upward trend against the US dollar in the interbank on Friday, ARY News reported, quoting forex dealers.

According to the forex dealers, the PKR appreciated by Re0.29 in the interbank and was being traded at Rs282.50 around 10 in the morning.

The greenback is being sold to the importers by banks at Rs283, while in the open market, the dollar is being sold at Rs284.50.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 282.79 against the US dollar.

Separately, the foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have dropped to $6.904 billion after a decrease of $136 million.

In a statement issued today, the SBP said the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $12.0 billion in the week ended on December 15, compared to the previous week’s total of $7.04 billion.