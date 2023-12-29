25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 29, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PKR continues to strengthen against US dollar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 50 paisas against the US dollar in interbank trading, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the dollar depreciated by 50 paisas in the interbank market and was being traded at Rs281.43 at 10:10 am.

The greenback is being sold to importers by banks at Rs281.83, while the same is being sold at Rs283.50 in the open market.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee gained 26 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 282.19.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.87 to close at Rs 313.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 03 paisa and closed at Rs 2, whereas an increase of Rs 2.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 361.40 compared to the last closing of Rs 359.26.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.